Jemimah Rodrigues Channels Sharp Power Dressing As Switzerland Tourism’s New Friendship Ambassador

By: Rutunjay D | October 17, 2026
Indian cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues stepped out in a powerful customized ensemble to celebrate her official appointment as Switzerland Tourism's new Friendship Ambassador for India.
The major tourism milestone was unveiled at a special event where she was chosen to represent the European destination and showcase its seasonal attractions to Indian travelers.
She commands attention in a sharp, structured vested suit that exudes contemporary corporate elegance and tailored strength.
The sleeveless waistcoat features classic lapels, a tailored fit, and tonal button closures that accentuate a sharp, masculine-feminine silhouette.
She pairs the vest with matching high-waisted, wide-leg trousers that offer a fluid drape and lengthen her frame.
The outfit's focal point is a vibrant green and blue printed necktie meticulously crafted with intricate beads where every single bead has been hand-stitched.
Keeping the focus entirely on her tailored suit and statement necktie, she styles her look with minimal understated earrings and a sleek watch.