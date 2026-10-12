Can You Get Up From The Floor Without Using Your Hands? Shilpa Shetty Shares Fitness Lesson |

Shilpa Shetty is known for inspiring fitness enthusiasts with her workout routines, yoga practices and simple ways to stay active. Every Monday, the actor brings a fresh fitness lesson or challenge for her followers, encouraging them to move a part of their everyday lives. This week, she introduced a seemingly simple yet challenging exercise—getting up from the floor without using your hands.

While standing up from the floor may sound like an easy task, doing it without relying on your hands requires a combination of strength, balance, coordination and mobility. Through her latest fitness demonstration, Shilpa highlighted how an everyday movement can offer valuable insights into one's physical abilities.

Sharing the lesson, the actor emphasised that it is not just about standing up, but also about how the movement is performed. The exercise engages several muscle groups, including the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings and core, while requiring adequate mobility in the hips and ankles.

According to Shilpa, being able to get up from the floor without using the hands can serve as a useful indicator of lower-body strength, balance and mobility. Practising the movement with appropriate support may also help people maintain their independence and make everyday activities easier as they age.

However, the challenge is not suitable for everyone to attempt without assistance. Shilpa advised performing it on a non-slip surface with sturdy support nearby. Anyone experiencing pain, dizziness or instability should stop immediately.

People with knee or hip arthritis, those recovering from surgery, individuals with osteoporosis or neurological conditions, and those who experience balance difficulties should use support and consult a healthcare professional before attempting the movement.

Shilpa's latest Monday fitness lesson is a reminder that staying fit does not always require complicated exercises or intense gym sessions. Sometimes, paying attention to everyday movements can help people better understand their strength and mobility.