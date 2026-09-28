Shilpa Shetty's 'Ball Challenge' Is Not Just A Workout, But A Fun Brain-Body Exercise | WATCH

Shilpa Shetty's Ball Challenge Is Not Just A Workout, But A Fun Brain-Body Exercise |

Shilpa Shetty is known for turning fitness into something engaging, and her latest Monday Motivation routine proves that a workout doesn't always have to involve traditional exercises. The actress recently shared a video of herself taking on a challenging ball-catching drill that puts both physical coordination and mental focus to the test.

In the video, Shilpa begins by standing alert and catching the balls thrown towards her, requiring quick reflexes and steady hand-eye coordination. She then raises the difficulty level by balancing on one leg while continuing to catch the balls, bringing balance, concentration and core control into the mix.

Sharing the video, Shilpa described the routine as a way to get the body and brain working together, with coordination, focus and fun at its core.

Why Ball Exercises Can Be Good For The Brain And Body

Ball-based exercises require you to constantly watch, react and adjust your movements. This can engage different areas involved in movement, attention, memory and motor control, making the activity more than just a physical workout.

The constant catching and reacting can help improve hand-eye coordination, focus and reflexes, while balancing on one leg adds another layer of stability and body awareness. Exercises that require the brain to process movement quickly can also encourage greater coordination between the mind and muscles.

Shilpa's version additionally brings in a balance challenge, which engages the core and lower-body stabilising muscles while demanding concentration. Such drills can therefore combine physical movement with cognitive engagement, making them a playful alternative to repetitive workout routines.

However, anyone attempting a similar challenge should start with simple catching exercises and progress gradually, particularly when introducing single-leg balance. A clear, obstacle-free space and an appropriate difficulty level can help keep the exercise safe.