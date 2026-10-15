These 2 Vibrant Looks By Shilpa Shetty Are Worth Adding to Your Festive Wardrobe

By: Rutunjay D | October 15, 2026
Shilpa Shetty anchors her first look in a bright green high-neck top designed with dramatic, voluminous balloon sleeves that add high-fashion structure.
For her second look, Shilpa radiates sunshine charm in a sleeveless yellow satin top featuring a softly draped, fluid high-cowl neckline.
She pairs the voluminous blouse with a metallic champagne-gold dhoti-style long skirt that drapes fluidly to balance the top's dramatic volume.
The centerpiece of the ensemble is the ₹45,000 "Navaratan" corset belt by Reik Studio, handcrafted in brocade and encrusted with multi-colored stones and beads.
She elevates the look with pointed golden metallic heels and subtle stud earrings, ensuring the focus remains on the statement belt.
While for the yellow look, she pairs the top with a matching floor-length yellow skirt adorned with dense, floor-sweeping fringe tassels that create mesmerizing movement with every step.
The satin top is gathered effortlessly at the waist, overlapping the fringe skirt to create a sleek, elongated silhouette.
Her hair is styled in voluminous loose waves with a deep side part, paired with a nude-pink glossy lip and defined eye makeup.