Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal and others during a meeting ahead of the announcement of the BJP-SAD alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, in New Delhi on Tuesday. | ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have revived their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, bringing together two former partners whose combined political networks could reshape the contest in the state. The renewed tie-up presents a fresh challenge for both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, which are preparing for a closely watched electoral battle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the alliance at a joint press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Shah said the parties would contest the elections together under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banner, with priorities including eliminating drug addiction and corruption and strengthening nationalist forces in Punjab.

Why The Alliance Could Put AAP & Congress Under Pressure

A Three-Cornered Electoral Contest: The reunion changes the political arithmetic in Punjab, where AAP, Congress and the BJP-SAD combine will now be key contenders. Instead of facing the two former allies separately, AAP and Congress will have to contend with a joint campaign that can draw on the organisational networks and voter bases of both parties. The alliance could also influence smaller parties and independent candidates as the election approaches.

Potential Consolidation Of Votes: The 2024 Lok Sabha results offer an indication of the support each party brings to the partnership. Contesting separately, the BJP secured 18.56 per cent of the vote share in Punjab, while the SAD received 13.42 per cent.

The BJP did not win a seat, while the SAD won one of the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. Although these figures cannot automatically be added up to predict the alliance's performance, they underline the potential electoral base the two parties could seek to consolidate.

The 2022 Assembly results provide another measure of the changed political landscape. AAP won 92 of the 117 seats, while Congress secured 18. The SAD won three seats and the BJP two. The renewed alliance gives the two parties an opportunity to pool their organisational resources, although converting their combined vote share into Assembly seats will depend on candidate selection, local alliances and voter response.

Complementary Voter Bases: Historically, the BJP and SAD brought different constituencies into their partnership, with the Akali Dal drawing support from sections of the Sikh and rural electorate and the BJP having a stronger presence among sections of urban and Hindu voters.

Their renewed partnership could help them reach beyond their individual support bases. Shah also described the alliance as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh fraternity, while Badal called it both a political and emotional partnership.

How AAP & Congress Have Responded

Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh has dismissed the alliance as 'purely opportunistic', arguing that voters would reject the two parties over their past record in the state. The reunion also presents a challenge for Congress as it seeks to capitalise on anti-incumbency against the AAP government.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has criticised the BJP and SAD, questioning their record in Punjab. He has also accused the Congress, BJP and SAD of exploiting the state, claiming they had done so more mercilessly than the British. Targeting Congress, Mann described it as a divided party facing internal leadership conflicts and alleged that several leaders were projecting themselves as chief ministerial contenders.

A Reunion That Also Carries Political Baggage

The alliance ends a six-year separation that began in September 2020, when the SAD walked out of the NDA over the Centre's three farm laws, which were later repealed. The parties had shared a 24-year partnership before the split.

Their return, however, does not guarantee a repeat of their earlier electoral performance. Both parties have faced a decline in their Assembly strength, and the farm laws issue remains part of the political history of their break-up. The new seat-sharing formula, the response of rural voters and the ability of both parties to rebuild trust will be important factors in determining how much the alliance changes Punjab's electoral contest.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!