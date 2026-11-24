The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have announced the revival of their alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, ending a six-year break between the former political partners. The announcement of the alliance revival holds further significance as it came on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, alongside BJP National President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

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The alliance brings the two parties together after their 24-year-old partnership came to an end in September 2020, when the SAD walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre’s now-repealed farm laws. Negotiations between the parties had been underway for the past several weeks, with seat-sharing emerging as a key part of the discussions.

Shah said the two parties would contest the upcoming Punjab elections together as official partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), adding that the renewed partnership would focus on tackling drug addiction and corruption while strengthening nationalist forces in the state. He also SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal's name as the Chief Minister candidate of the alliance.

Shah Says Akali Dal’s Return Completes NDA

Describing the SAD as one of the BJP’s oldest allies, Shah recalled the long-standing association between the two parties under the leadership of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“Under the leadership of Badal Sahib, the Akali Dal has been our oldest partner. We have contested several elections together, winning and losing. But our relationship had broken. Today, this relationship is being renewed, and we are very happy about it,” Shah said.

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He said the two parties would fight the Punjab elections under the NDA banner and announce their positions on key issues concerning the state through their respective election manifestos. Shah also recalled the political association between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parkash Singh Badal, former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, and other leaders from both parties. The Home Minister had earlier described the Akali Dal’s return as the step that would complete the NDA’s alliance in Punjab.

Drug Eradication, Corruption Among Key Priorities

Outlining the priorities of the renewed alliance, Shah said eliminating drug addiction would be its primary objective, alongside tackling corruption and strengthening nationalist forces.

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“One thing I want to make very clear is that eliminating drugs from Punjab will be our primary goal. Eliminating corruption in Punjab will be our primary goal, and strengthening nationalist forces in Punjab will also be our primary goal,” he said. Setting a deadline for the proposed anti-drug drive, Shah declared, “We will eliminate drugs from Punjab by December 31, 2029.”

6-Year Rift Ends Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Polls

The renewed partnership brings an end to the political separation that began in September 2020, when the SAD withdrew from the BJP-led NDA over the Centre’s three farm laws, which were then repealed. The two parties had shared a 24-year alliance before the split.

Speculation about their reunion had gathered pace in recent weeks as seat-sharing negotiations continued. Shah had predicted an NDA government in Punjab in 2027 during his visits to Delhi and Chandigarh. On November 2, Badal had said his party was open to an alliance with parties that accepted its ideology, while ruling out an understanding with the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Under their previous Assembly seat-sharing arrangement, the SAD contested 94 of Punjab’s 117 constituencies, while the BJP fielded candidates in 23. In Lok Sabha elections, the SAD contested 10 seats and the BJP the remaining three in the state.

The parties fought the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The BJP won two seats and the SAD secured three, while the AAP swept the polls to form the government. Details of the new seat-sharing formula for the 2027 elections are yet to be announced.

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