Pakistani Journalist Shaukat Piracha's X Account Withheld In India While He Attends SCO Forum In Delhi | X/Ashish Kumaar Singh

Pakistani journalist Shaukat Piracha has drawn attention on social media after his X (formerly Twitter) account, @ShaukatPiracha1, was reportedly withheld in India. It triggered online discussions, with users noticing that his profile was no longer accessible to Indian users.

The reported restriction comes amid Piracha's presence in New Delhi around the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue Forum, bringing renewed attention to the journalist and his social media presence.

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ABP Journalist Ashish Singh's Posts Add To Discussion

The issue gained traction after ABP journalist Ashish Singh shared photographs with Pakistan's Federal Minister Dr Musadik Malik. Posting a picture with Dr Malik and his wife, Singh caption read, "Was a pleasure to meet & interact with Pak Federal Min @DrMusadikMalik Sb & Mrs Malik visiting India on the Invite of Govt of India for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum meet. Contrary to all the TV Soundbyte warfares, Dr Malik came across as a very reasonable peace oriented gentleman. Wish SCO keeps serving the much needed platform of diplomacy & dialogue. For bilateral relations between India & Pak, let’s hope concerns are addressed mutually for good."

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Singh also posted pictures with Shaukat Piracha, describing him as a respected and renowned Pakistani journalist. "I also got the pleasant opportunity to meet my dear friend/brother @ShaukatPiracha1 Sb, a much respected & renowned journalist from Pak."

The posts drew attention online, with social media users reacting in different ways to the interactions and Piracha's reported account restriction in India.

Why Is Shaukat Piracha's X Account Withheld In India?

When an account is withheld in a particular country, it generally means that access to the profile has been restricted in that jurisdiction, often in response to legal demands or local regulations. Such restrictions do not necessarily mean that the account has been suspended globally, as it may remain accessible to users in other countries.

Piracha's reported account restriction has become a talking point, particularly given the context of Pakistani media personalities and officials attending events in India. X accounts of other Pakistani personalities remain visible while the exact reason why Piracha's account remains withheld remains unknown.

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