Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Mumbai: Lower Court Employees Begin Indefinite Strike Over Pay Parity With Bombay HC Staff

Employees of Mumbai's City Civil and Sessions Court joined an indefinite statewide strike on Tuesday, with 34,000 workers across Maharashtra demanding revised pay scales. The union said Bombay High Court staff have received revised scales since 2006, while lower court employees await parity. (Read more...)

2. Prince William & Princess Kate’s India Visit: From No Autographs To No PDA, Protocol Rules For Visiting Royal Couple

Other practices that Prince William and Kate follow include carrying black clothing for emergencies and choosing appropriate outfits for official engagements, although not all are mandatory rules. (Read more...)

3. Good News For Mumbaikars! No More Bargaining For Fares As Western Railway Plans Prepaid Taxi Counters At 6 Stations; Check Details

Western Railway plans prepaid taxi facilities at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Virar and Palghar. Passengers would state their destination, pay a fixed fare at a counter and receive a receipt before boarding. (Read more...)

4. UP: Akhilesh Yadav Threatens Dismissal, Jail For Officials Over Fake Voter Entries

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP was using the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) category as a cover to facilitate the addition of bogus voters, anticipating its defeat in Uttar Pradesh. (Read more...)

5. 'Plenty Opportunities Going Forward': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Defends Voluntary Buyouts For 60,000 Staff As AI Reshapes Work

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company's voluntary exit programme, offered to over 60,000 eligible employees across four countries, aimed to give staff greater control over their careers amid AI-driven restructuring. He acknowledged that team sizes, workflows and job opportunities would change as Microsoft adapts to artificial intelligence. (Read more...)

6. MS Dhoni's 18-Year CSK Journey: 5 IPL Titles, Unmatched Leadership And An Emotional Transition Towards A Mentoring Role

MS Dhoni's 18-year association with Chennai Super Kings enters a new chapter as he moves towards a mentoring role. From five IPL titles to building CSK's winning culture, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter leaves behind an enduring legacy with the Yellow Army. (Read more...)

7. ‘Guwahati Is Waiting For You’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Rock Legends Guns N’ Roses Ahead Of Concert

Guns N’ Roses is set to perform in Guwahati for the first time, marking its Assam debut. Welcomed by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the concert at Khanapara Veterinary Ground follows the band's Bengaluru show and forms part of its ongoing international tour. (Read more...)

8. Sensex Rises 427 Points And Nifty Gains 96, Know - What Drove Dalal Street Higher?

Sensex rose 427 points and Nifty gained 96 as lower crude oil, foreign buying, resilient earnings and a Bank Nifty record lifted Indian shares to their highest levels since February. (Read more...)

9. Isha Ambani Hosts Intimate Dinner For Tory Burch In Mumbai; Stuns In Emerald-Green Cardigan And Hawaiian Midi Skirt

Isha Ambani recently hosted an intimate dinner in Mumbai to welcome American fashion designer Tory Burch during her visit to India. She chose a striking ensemble from Tory Burch's Spring 2027 collection, bringing together playful colours, intricate detailing and contemporary silhouettes. (Read more...)

10. Who Is Rehman Gul? Former Pakistan Army Captain Appointed BLA Commander-in-Chief After Bashir Zeb Steps Down

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has appointed former Pakistan Army captain Rehman Gul as its new commander-in-chief following Bashir Zeb’s exit. Gul, who deserted the military in 2010, previously led the BLA’s Majeed Brigade, an operational wing linked to suicide attacks. His appointment was announced on November 14 after a unanimous vote by the organisation’s senior command council. (Read more...)