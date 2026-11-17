Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Pic

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has warned that officials found involved in irregularities in the addition of names to electoral rolls through Form 6 will face strict action, including dismissal from service, pension and fund deductions, and imprisonment. Ahead of next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yadav accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate voter lists by allegedly adding fake voters through the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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In a strongly worded post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that corrupt officials would face jail time and that the party would collect evidence against anyone involved in alleged electoral irregularities.

Yadav alleges bogus voter additions

Yadav alleged that the BJP was using the ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate) category as a cover to facilitate the addition of bogus voters, anticipating its defeat in Uttar Pradesh. He said SP's booth in-charges, PDA guards, candidates, party office-bearers and workers would closely monitor every new voter addition, from the booth level to the Election Commission.

He further claimed that arrangements had been made to ensure that citizens could keep track of new voters being added in their neighbourhoods. The SP chief said even the slightest evidence of wrongdoing would prompt the party to seek an FIR against the officials concerned and pursue their dismissal and prosecution.

Warning of legal action against officials

Warning officials against allegedly acting under BJP pressure, Yadav said those involved would not be protected by the ruling party once legal proceedings began. He also warned that investigations could lead to the confiscation of illegally acquired properties.

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"Corrupt officials' next destination will be prison," Yadav said, adding that the public would not spare anyone involved in electoral malpractice.

Opposition challenges SIR exercise

Yadav is among several opposition leaders challenging the Election Commission's SIR exercise across states and seeking its suspension.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi and 10 other opposition leaders moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking permission to put 48 formal written questions, or interrogatories, to the Election Commission and demanding sworn affidavits in response.

Supreme Court postpones SIR hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed the hearing on petitions challenging the poll body's functioning and the SIR process in various states. The next hearing is scheduled for December 9.

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