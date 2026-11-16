Mathura Krishna Temple Row Heats Up As Keshav Prasad Maurya Invites Akhilesh Yadav To Join Kar Seva | File Pic

Mathura: Political exchanges between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) intensified on Monday as senior BJP leaders targeted Akhilesh Yadav over his recent Dalit outreach programme in Agra. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a swipe at the SP chief, inviting him to Mathura to join the construction of a grand temple dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Speaking during the BJP's two-day organisational meeting in Mathura, Maurya said that just as a grand Ram temple had been constructed in Ayodhya, a temple would also be built at Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura. He said the construction could take place through judicial proceedings or mutual dialogue. Maurya added that if Akhilesh Yadav wanted to participate in the Kar Seva, the BJP would welcome him to join the effort.

The BJP leaders' remarks came a day after Akhilesh addressed a Dalit Sammelan in Agra, where he described Dalits as 'Damdar' (assertive) and claimed that the community would defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He also gave a new interpretation to the 'D' in the SP's PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) political slogan.

Maurya accused the SP of failing to represent Dalits, backward communities and the poor. He also raised objections to remarks allegedly made by SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav about Dalits, demanding an apology from Akhilesh.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also criticised the SP, alleging that atrocities against Dalits had taken place during its previous governments. He further referred to former SP minister Azam Khan's alleged remarks about Dr BR Ambedkar.

UP MSME Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary accused the SP of having a record of Dalit oppression, land grabbing and disrespect.