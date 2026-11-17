Who Is Rehman Gul? Former Pakistan Army Captain Appointed BLA Commander-in-Chief After Bashir Zeb Steps Down |

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has appointed former Pakistan Army officer Rehman Gul as its new commander-in-chief, marking a significant change in the leadership of the banned separatist organisation. His appointment is particularly notable because Gul previously served as a captain in the Pakistan Army before defecting and joining the militant outfit.

The leadership change was announced on November 14 by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch. According to the statement, Gul's appointment followed a unanimous decision by the organisation's senior command council.

From Pakistan Army Officer To BLA Commander

Gul previously served with the Pakistan Army's 19 Frontier Force (FF) Regiment. He reportedly deserted the military in 2010, alleging atrocities against civilians, and subsequently joined the BLA under the leadership of Aslam Baloch.

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During his military career, Gul held postings in Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), as well as North and South Waziristan. He also participated in military operations in these regions.

Before his elevation, Gul was part of the BLA's command council and headed its Majeed Brigade, an operational unit associated with suicide attacks. His military background and experience within the organisation are expected to make his appointment particularly significant.

Younger Brother Reportedly Serving In Pakistan Army

Gul's appointment has also drawn attention because his younger brother reportedly serves as a Major in the Pakistan Army's Signals Corps.

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Observers believe his elevation could further highlight the reported disillusionment among sections of Pakistan's security establishment over military operations and civilian casualties in Balochistan.

Leadership Change Follows Bashir Zeb's Exit

The appointment comes days after Bashir Zeb announced his decision to step down as BLA chief and transfer authority to the command council, triggering speculation about his successor.

Social media accounts reportedly circulated claims that Zeb had been poisoned by someone close to him and killed in Afghanistan. However, sources dismissed these allegations as false.

Gul's appointment also contradicts earlier claims by the Pakistani military, which had declared him dead last year. The BLA had not confirmed those reports.

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