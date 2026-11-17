Isha Ambani Hosts Intimate Dinner For Tory Burch In Mumbai; Stuns In Emerald-Green Cardigan And Hawaiian Midi Skirt |

Businesswoman Isha Ambani recently hosted an intimate dinner in Mumbai to welcome American fashion designer Tory Burch during her visit to India. The exclusive gathering brought together some familiar faces from the worlds of Bollywood and Indian fashion. Among those in attendance were actors Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shanaya Kapoor, along with Indian designers Manish Malhotra and Rahul Mishra.

However, it was Isha Ambani's outfit that caught the attention. Staying true to the designer's aesthetic, she chose a striking ensemble from Tory Burch's Spring 2027 collection, bringing together playful colours, intricate detailing and contemporary silhouettes.

For the evening, Isha wore a cropped emerald-green cardigan featuring a distinctive piecrust neckline and dimensional floral embroidery in dusty mauve chenille. The knitwear was styled slightly off-kilter, following the runway's unconventional styling approach. She paired it with a textured turquoise midi skirt inspired by the colours of the Hawaiian coast, creating an interesting contrast between the rich green and refreshing blue hues.

She completed the look with pointed-toe pumps, delicate drop earrings and loose, centre-parted hair. Keeping her accessories minimal, Isha allowed the intricate craftsmanship and unusual colour combination to take centre stage. The ensemble reflected the Spring 2027 collection's signature blend of artistic detailing and modern femininity.

Tory Burch also embraced her own designs for the occasion. The American designer wore a purple outfit from the same collection, featuring tie-dyed paper cotton, metallic embroidery and hand-painted detailing, as showcased on the brand's website.

Interestingly, Tory Burch has an established retail presence in India through Reliance Brands Limited, part of Reliance Retail. The label operates an exclusive boutique at DLF Emporio in New Delhi and another store at Mumbai's Jio World Plaza.