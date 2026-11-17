‘Guwahati Is Waiting For You’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Welcomes Rock Legends Guns N’ Roses Ahead Of Concert |

Guwahati: Legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses is set to make its debut in Guwahati on Tuesday, marking a major milestone for the city's live music scene as the iconic group prepares to perform in Assam for the first time.

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The concert is scheduled to take place at Khanapara Veterinary Ground, with rock music fans eagerly awaiting the band's maiden performance in the city.

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Ahead of the much-anticipated concert, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the band to the state through a post on social media, expressing excitement over its arrival.

He wrote, “Guwahati is waiting to enjoy your performance tonight! Welcome to the land of the Red river and Blue hills!”

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The band also announced its Guwahati debut through its official Instagram account, sharing a message inviting fans to be part of the historic occasion. "Tonight, for the first time ever, we play Guwahati! Let’s hear you, Gunners!" the band wrote.

The promotional poster accompanying the announcement features the band's iconic logo against a vibrant red-orange backdrop. The artwork depicts an illustrated peacock perched atop a weathered skull, surrounded by water ripples and traditional architectural motifs.

The Guwahati concert marks the second Indian stop on Guns N’ Roses' current international tour leg, following its performance in Bengaluru on November 14. The Bengaluru concert marked the band's return to the city after 14 years.

The touring lineup features some of the band's most prominent members, including frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, alongside Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus and Isaac Carpenter.

Following their first-ever performance in Assam, the rock legends will continue their international tour with scheduled performances in Jakarta, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand through mid-December.

Guns N’ Roses, known for iconic rock anthems such as 'Sweet Child O' Mine', 'November Rain', 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Paradise City', enjoys a massive global fan following.

The band's Guwahati debut adds another significant destination to its Indian tour, bringing one of the world's most recognised rock acts to Assam and offering local fans an opportunity to experience the group's music live.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)