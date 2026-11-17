Simone Ashley in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: X (@simoneanetwork)

If there's one thing Simone Ashley knows how to do, it's make an outfit memorable without trying too hard. The British actress is currently in Mumbai for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, and while she's here for the prestigious event, her fashion choices have already given us plenty to talk about. From a bold black statement dress with unexpected pops of blue to a laid-back denim mini paired with knee-high boots, Simone has been serving two very different style moods in the city.

Simone Ashley goes bold in dramatic black dress

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For a gala appearance in Mumbai, Simone dialled up the fashion drama in a creation from Lovebirds Studio's Spring/Summer 2027 collection. The sleeveless black dress featured a high neckline and a sculpted, fitted bodice that gave the silhouette a sleek, structured finish.

But the real showstopper was the skirt. Moving away from a conventional floor-length design, it featured multiple horizontal layers, dramatic cut-outs and an asymmetrical construction that revealed glimpses of her legs. Adding an unexpected burst of colour, long aqua-blue ribbon-like fabric strips cascaded down the skirt, creating a striking contrast against the otherwise monochrome outfit.

Keeping the styling understated, Simone carried a sleek black clutch and wore delicate drop earrings. Classic black pointed-toe stilettos completed the ensemble without taking attention away from the dress.

For beauty, she wore her long dark hair poker-straight with a neat middle parting. Defined brows, softly smoked-out eyes, contoured cheeks, a touch of highlighter and muted brown lips gave her glam a polished finish.

Earlier, she served off-duty cool in a mini

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Before making a statement in eveningwear, Simone was spotted exploring Mumbai in a look that was much more relaxed but just as stylish. She opted for a sleeveless denim mini dress from from Diesel Resort 2027 collection, proving that a simple wardrobe staple can make quite an impression with the right styling.

The dress featured a button-down front with metallic buttons, contrast stitching and oversized patch pockets that lent it a utility-inspired edge. Its high neckline and fitted shape kept the silhouette structured, while the mini length and subtly scalloped hem added a playful touch.

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Simone gave the outfit a bold finish with black knee-high boots featuring pointed toes. She added a pair of black rectangular sunglasses for a retro-inspired edge, while delicate earrings and minimal rings kept the accessories fuss-free.

Her beauty look followed the same effortless mood. She left her long dark hair loose in natural, voluminous waves and kept her makeup fresh and understated.

From an experimental black dress with dramatic cut-outs to a denim mini styled with statement boots, Simone's Mumbai wardrobe has already covered two very different fashion moods. And we're certainly keeping an eye on what she wears next.