Kate Middleton and Prince William in Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

From bold colours to understated neutrals, Kate Middleton has been giving royal fashion watchers plenty to talk about during her India visit. And for her latest Mumbai appearance, the Princess of Wales brought together classic power dressing and a subtle Indian-inspired detail. While her outfit stayed firmly in the realm of elegant minimalism, it was her statement silver earrings that added an interesting desi touch to the look.

On Tuesday, November 17, Kate and Prince William arrived at Bandra Reclamation Garden to meet the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026. The couple also embraced a little Mumbai experience, taking an electric autorickshaw for a ride with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link making for a rather iconic backdrop. While William got behind the wheel, Kate enjoyed the ride from the back.

But, of course, their outing also came with a fashion moment worth decoding. Here's a closer look at what the royal couple wore.

Kate Middleton stuns in ivory pantsuit

After experimenting with a pantsuit and a chic cobalt-blue dress on Day 1, Kate switched things up with a softer, more muted palette. She chose an ivory-white pantsuit that struck a balance between formal tailoring and effortless elegance.

The highlight was a sharply tailored blazer featuring structured shoulders, classic notched lapels and a single-button closure. Its fitted waist added definition, while the clean-cut silhouette gave the ensemble a polished finish. She paired it with a white V-neck blouse and matching wide-leg trousers, keeping the colour palette monochromatic and allowing the tailoring to take centre stage.

However, it was the accessories that brought an unexpected twist to her otherwise minimal outfit. Kate added a delicate gold pendant necklace and a pair of dangling silver earrings.

She kept her beauty look equally effortless, leaving her brunette tresses open in soft, voluminous waves. Subtly defined eyes, a hint of blush and a natural pink lip completed her look without taking attention away from the outfit.

Prince William keeps it relaxed in smart-casual separates

While Kate leaned towards classic power dressing, Prince William opted for a more relaxed approach. Keeping Mumbai's warm weather in mind, he stepped out in a light-blue pinstriped blazer layered over a crisp white shirt.

He left the shirt collar open, giving the otherwise structured outfit a laid-back feel. The subtle stripes added a touch of classic tailoring, while dark navy trousers brought contrast to the lighter upper half. He rounded off the look with brown suede shoes, keeping things polished without going overboard with the formality.

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