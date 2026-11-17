Prince William Takes An E-Rickshaw Ride With Kate Middleton In Mumbai As Royal Couple Meet Earthshot Prize Finalists - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Prince William gave Mumbai a glimpse of his driving skills on Tuesday as he got behind the controls of an electric rickshaw during an engagement with the 15 finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize. Princess Kate Middleton joined him for the morning event at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link Promenade, making a surprise addition to her schedule ahead of the awards ceremony later in the day.

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The Prince and Princess of Wales met the innovators whose environmental solutions have been shortlisted for this year's prestigious prize against the backdrop of Mumbai's waterfront skyline. The engagement took place just hours before the winners of the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize were due to be announced at a star-studded ceremony in the city.

William's turn behind the wheel of the electric rickshaw offered a lighter moment during the royal couple's visit, while their interaction with the finalists brought the focus to projects addressing some of the world's pressing environmental challenges.

Kate was initially expected to attend only the evening awards ceremony but joined William for the morning engagement as well. The outing also brought back memories of last year's Earthshot celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, where William met the finalists near the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

Royal Couple's Mumbai Visit Includes Gully Cricket & Cutting Chai

Today's engagement came a day after William and Kate swapped formal royal engagements for a taste of Mumbai's street culture. On Monday, the couple joined schoolchildren for a game of gully cricket at Ballard Estate, with former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also participating.

Visuals shared online showed William batting as children bowled and fielded around the makeshift pitch. Tendulkar was seen fielding near the bowler, while Kate also took her turn with the bat. The activity drew large crowds, with spectators cheering the royal visitors.

The couple later stopped at a roadside tea stall in Ballard Estate, where they enjoyed kulhad chai alongside Tendulkar. Videos showed the trio chatting over cups of tea, while William was also seen interacting with a child nearby. The cricket match and tea stop offered the royal visitors an opportunity to interact with local residents and experience everyday Mumbai life during their three-day India visit.

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