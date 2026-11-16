What Is Earthshot Prize 2026? All About The Environmental Initiative At The Heart Of Prince William And Princess Catherine's Mumbai Visit |

United Kingdom's Prince William and Princess Catherine Elizabeth Middleton (also known as Kate Middleton) arrived in Mumbai on Monday, November 16, 2026, to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards, which are scheduled for Tuesday, November 17. The royal couple marked their first visit to India together since 2016. The celebration in Mumbai is set to bring together environmental and business leaders, investors, and philanthropists. It is the world's leading environmental award, founded by Britain's Prince William. Let's understand it in detail.

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Earthshot Prize awards scheduled for Nov 17

The Earthshot Prize seeks to identify, recognise and support innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. These include climate change, waste management, air pollution, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss. The prize announces five winners every year, with each recipient receiving £1 million, which is equivalent to approximately $1.3 million. It is aimed at supporting and expanding their initiatives.

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The event will be part of a series of programmes organised during Earthshot Week, including the first-ever Children's Earthshot Awards, among others. It will also recognise five winners from among 15 finalists developing solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

What are the Earthshot Prize awards?

Inspired by President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 ‘Moonshot’ to land a man on the moon within a decade, the Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 to spark the same spirit of collective ambition and action for the planet. The event was initiated with the goal of finding solutions that can help repair the planet by 2030. According to the official Earthshot Prize website, the initiative is built around five goals, collectively known as the Earthshots, including restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

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Let us know! 👂

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Ceremony to feature global personalities

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, with around 5,000 guests expected. The official programme also lists performances by revered singer Shreya Ghoshal and British band Take That, alongside appearances by numerous Indian and international personalities.

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