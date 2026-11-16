Prince William, Princess Catherine Arrive In Mumbai For First India Visit In 10 Years; Earthshot Prize Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow |

Mumbai: Prince William and Princess Catherine arrived in Mumbai on Monday, marking their first visit to India in a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the country for a three-day official tour centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize, with engagements in Mumbai followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The royal couple are scheduled to attend the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 17, before travelling to the national capital. They are expected to meet PM Modi on Wednesday, November 18.

Their last official visit to India was in April 2016. According to the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the couple's Mumbai engagements will bring them into contact with people from different backgrounds and offer an insight into the innovation, creativity and initiatives shaping India's future. The programme is expected to focus on sustainable urban transport, responsible manufacturing, youth-led environmental initiatives and India's creative industries.

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What Is The Earthshot Prize?

Founded by Prince William, the Earthshot Prize aims to identify and support innovative solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges. These include climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

Five winners are selected each year, with each recipient receiving £1 million to help develop and scale their environmental solutions. The award seeks to bring promising ideas to a wider platform and encourage practical action towards protecting the planet.

Hosting the 2026 ceremony in India places the country's environmental innovators and young entrepreneurs in the international spotlight, while highlighting its role in developing solutions to sustainability challenges.

Mumbai Traffic Restrictions During Royal Visit

The royal visit has also led to traffic arrangements across parts of South Mumbai. Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary diversions, road closures and parking restrictions from Monday until November 19.

The restrictions cover stretches around Hutatma Rajguru Chowk, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg, Ballard Pier and roads in the NCPA area. The notification was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Hemrajsingh Rajput. Commuters travelling through the affected areas have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and account for possible changes in traffic movement during the visit.

Significance Of The Visit

The royal couple's return to India after 10 years comes amid efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between India and the United Kingdom. The visit combines environmental engagement with high-level diplomatic interaction, including the scheduled meeting with PM Modi.

Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment hub, is the opening destination for the tour, with the Earthshot Prize placing climate innovation and sustainability at the centre of the royal programme. The visit will conclude after engagements in Mumbai and New Delhi.