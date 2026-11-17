Kylie Jenner Stuns In Archival Gown From 2006 For Romantic Date Night With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet At Governors Awards 2026 |

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet grabbed attention with their appearance at the 2026 Governors Awards, giving fans a glimpse of their glamorous outing together. The couple was spotted holding hands as they walked through the Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California, before heading towards the Ray Dolby Ballroom, where the ceremony was taking place.

While Kylie chose to skip the red carpet and kept a relatively low profile, Timothée posed for photographs on his own.

For the occasion, Kylie opted for a stunning archival Roberto Cavalli creation from the designer's 2006 runway collection. The social media personality looked glamorous in a champagne-gold and cream gown that featured a plunging neckline, adding a bold touch to the vintage ensemble.

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The standout detail, however, was the back of the dress, which featured delicate crisscross straps adorned with sparkling crystals. The floor-length gown also came with a dramatic train, lending a touch of old-Hollywood glamour to her appearance.

Kylie kept the rest of her styling elegant and effortless, with her hair fashioned into loose, tousled waves that cascaded over her shoulders. She completed the ensemble with heels and offered fans a closer look at her outfit by sharing photographs on her Instagram Stories ahead of the ceremony.

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Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet opted for a classic and sophisticated look. The actor wore a sharply tailored black suit paired with a bow tie, keeping his appearance timeless and polished. His naturally curly hair added a relaxed touch to the otherwise formal ensemble.

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Zendaya's Dramatic Hip-Sculpted Strapless Gown

Leading the fashion parade at the Governors Awards 2026, The Dune 3 actor, Zendaya also proved her ability to make a statement without saying a word. The actress arrived in a striking bronze strapless gown from designer Giles Deacon's Fall/Winter 2006 collection.

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The archival creation featured a glittering netted overlay, a textured finish and exaggerated sculptural padding around the hips, giving the ensemble a distinctive silhouette.