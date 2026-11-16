Zendaya's Dramatic Hip-Sculpted Strapless Gown Steals The Show At Governors Awards 2026 |

The 17th annual Governors Awards brought together some of Hollywood's biggest names in Los Angeles for an evening celebrating cinematic excellence. While the event honoured achievements in filmmaking, the red carpet turned into a glamorous fashion showcase, with celebrities making striking style statements.

Leading the fashion parade was Zendaya, who once again proved her ability to make a statement without saying a word. The actress arrived in a striking bronze strapless gown from designer Giles Deacon's Fall/Winter 2006 collection.

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The archival creation featured a glittering netted overlay, a textured finish and exaggerated sculptural padding around the hips, giving the ensemble a distinctive silhouette. She completed the look with statement earrings and a chic short pixie haircut, keeping the overall styling sophisticated yet dramatic.

Interestingly, the appearance marked the beginning of Zendaya's fashion journey for the upcoming Dune 3 promotions. Her stylist, Law Roach, revealed on Instagram that the look was the first of the film's press tour wardrobe, raising expectations for what promises to be another memorable fashion run.

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Meanwhile, her Dune co-star Florence Pugh embraced a softer aesthetic in a pale pink gown. The ensemble featured dropped shoulders, a sparkling embellished bodice and a voluminous ruffled skirt, bringing a romantic touch to the red carpet.

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Timothée Chalamet opted for understated sophistication, sporting a classic black blazer paired with a bow tie. His polished ensemble offered a timeless take on menswear.

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Charlize Theron, on the other hand, made a bold statement in red. Her striking dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed a leather bralette underneath, adding an edgy touch to the glamorous outfit.

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