Prince William & Princess Kate's India Visit: From No Autographs To No PDA; The Protocol The Royal Couple Are Expected To Follow | File Photo

Mumbai: Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate arrived in Mumbai on Monday for their visit to India centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize celebrations.

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to India nearly a decade after their previous visit in 2016.

While the couple's engagements have attracted attention, their visit has also sparked curiosity about the etiquette and traditions followed by members of the British royal family.

From avoiding autographs to maintaining their displays of affection in public, here are few royal rules that Prince William and Princess Kate are supposed to follow.

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No Signing Autographs

Members of the British royal family generally avoid signing autographs for of the public during official engagements. The practice is commonly associated with security concerns, particularly the possibility of royal signatures being copied or misused.

As Prince William and Princess Kate frequently interact with crowds during public appearances, they generally refrain from signing autographs.

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Public Displays Of Affection

Prince William and Princess Kate are rarely seen holding hands or kissing each other during their formal engagements. The couple generally maintain a professional appearance while carrying out official duties.

However, there is no established royal rule that prohibits them from holding hands or kissing in public. Grant Harrold, a former royal butler, explained in a 2018 interview with TIME that public displays of affection depend on the occasion and setting.

When it comes to holding hands or other affectionate gestures, Harrold said it “depends on where the royals are and what situation they're in.”

“The British Royal family has been creating etiquette rules for centuries,” he was quoted as saying by the magazine.

Mandatory To Carry Black Clothes While Travelling

Another long-standing royal rule involves carrying black clothing during overseas travel. The practice is associated with the possibility of a death in the royal family while a member is travelling abroad.

Royal Dress Code

Members of the British royal family also follow dress code intended to reflect the formality and cultural expectations of official engagements.

Royal women have traditionally been encouraged to wear distinctive or brightly coloured outfits during public appearances, making them easier for crowds to identify.

Royal attire is also generally expected to be appropriate for the occasion, with formal events often calling for conservative or modest clothing.

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Prince William And Princess Kate's Mumbai Visit

Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to Mumbai is centred on the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by the Prince of Wales.

The initiative recognises innovative solutions to major environmental challenges, including climate change, air pollution, waste management, ocean conservation and biodiversity loss.

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