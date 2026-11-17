Sensex rose 427 points and Nifty gained 96 as lower crude oil, foreign buying, resilient earnings. |

Mumbai: Indian equities ended higher on Tuesday, 17 November, as lower crude oil prices, foreign buying, resilient corporate earnings and a rally in banking shares lifted the benchmarks to their highest closing levels since late February.

The BSE Sensex rose 427.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to 82,532.19, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 96.30 points, or 0.38 percent, to settle at 25,387.40.

Both indices pared their intraday gains. The Sensex climbed as high as 82,897.49, nearly 793 points above Monday’s close, while the Nifty briefly crossed 25,500 to touch 25,501.35. The benchmarks thus held on to roughly half their session’s peak gains.

Crude Prices Ease

Brent crude slipped to around $92 a barrel as recovering West Asian exports raised expectations of a supply surplus. Lower oil prices can reduce India’s import bill and ease input costs for companies that use petroleum products.

Oil marketing companies, tyre makers and paint manufacturers gained in early trade as investors weighed the prospect of lower costs and better fuel marketing margins.

Foreign Buying Continues

Foreign institutional investors bought a net ₹4,865 crore of Indian equities on Monday, according to exchange data cited by The Free Press Journal. Reuters reported that foreign portfolio inflows had reached a record $9.53 billion in November so far. Four Reasons Behind The Rally

Earnings Support Sentiment

Resilient corporate earnings helped sustain appetite for Indian shares. The Sensex has gained about 10.8 percent this month and the Nifty around 10.1 percent, according to Reuters.

The domestic benchmarks advanced even as other Asian markets followed Wall Street lower, with technology shares under pressure over tighter US curbs on China’s access to advanced AI chips.

Bank Shares Lead

The Nifty Bank index rose 1.13 percent after hitting an intraday record of 62,414.90. Punjab National Bank was among the early gainers after Motilal Oswal reiterated its buy rating on the lender.

Eleven of the 16 major sectors finished higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 added about 0.3 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.2 percent.

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