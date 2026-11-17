The Sensex surged 755 points and the Nifty gained 195 by midday as foreign buying. |

Mumbai: Indian equities extended their rally on Tuesday, November 17, as foreign buying and softer crude prices supported sentiment. At 12.24 pm IST, the Sensex was up 754.60 points, or 0.92 percent, at 82,859.39. At 12.25 pm, the Nifty 50 gained 195.15 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,486.25.

The Sensex hit an intraday high of 82,893.29, while the Nifty briefly crossed 25,500 to touch 25,501.35. Four factors helped sustain the advance.

Foreign Buying Continues

Foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 4,865 crore worth of Indian equities on Monday, according to exchange data. Continued overseas buying helped sustain demand for domestic shares. ddindia.co.in

Weakness in artificial intelligence stocks in some overseas markets also prompted some investors to look towards India, lending further support to local equities.

Brent Crude Softens

Brent crude fell nearly 1 percent to around $92 a barrel. Lower oil prices can ease pressure on India’s import bill because the country relies heavily on overseas supplies to meet its crude requirements.

Cheaper crude can also help contain inflation and reduce input costs for businesses that rely on fuel, transport or petroleum products. The prospect of lower costs helped support market sentiment.

Quarterly Earnings Lift Confidence

Second-quarter results from several companies showed resilient earnings, helping investors gain confidence in the outlook for sales and profits. That has encouraged buying in shares where investors see scope for earnings growth to continue.

Investors are also assessing how well companies have managed costs and sustained sales. Both will shape expectations for profits in the coming quarters.

Budget Tax Hopes Build

Investors are watching for possible changes to long-term capital gains tax and securities transaction tax in the upcoming Union Budget. Expectations of a decision on these levies have added to market optimism.

The measures remain a matter of speculation. Investors will look to the Budget for clarity on whether either levy will change and what any changes could mean for the cost of investing and trading in shares.

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