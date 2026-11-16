Sensex Could Soar To 1,05,000 In Bull Case By December 2027, Morgan Stanley Sees Strong Earnings Driving D-Street's Next Big Rally

Sensex Could Soar |

Mumbai: India's benchmark Sensex could climb to 95,000 by December 2027, according to global brokerage Morgan Stanley, which expects strong economic growth, resilient corporate earnings and policy stability to support a potential re-rating of Indian equities.

The brokerage's base-case target suggests an upside of approximately 16% from the previous closing level of 81,592.45.

Sensex Could Touch 1,05,000

Morgan Stanley has outlined three possible scenarios for the Sensex by December 2027, reflecting varying market conditions and economic growth expectations. In its bull-case scenario, which carries a 30% probability, the brokerage expects the Sensex to reach 1,05,000.

Its base-case scenario, assigned the highest probability of 50%, projects the benchmark index at 95,000. However, under the bear-case scenario, which has a 20% probability, the Sensex could decline to 68,000.

The base-case projection assumes a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 23 times, slightly above the benchmark's 25-year historical average of 22 times, reflecting expectations of stronger corporate earnings and sustained economic growth.

Earnings Growth In Focus

Morgan Stanley expects Sensex earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.1% through FY29. Its outlook assumes sustained domestic economic growth, stable global conditions and progress towards an India-US trade agreement.

The brokerage also expects Brent crude prices to remain below $100 per barrel, alongside supportive liquidity and continued retail investor participation. Its projections factor in an additional 75 basis points of policy rate increases.

Which Sectors Look Attractive?

Morgan Stanley prefers domestic cyclical businesses over defensive and export-oriented sectors. It remains underweight on energy, materials, utilities and healthcare. However, information technology companies could benefit from increasing global demand for artificial intelligence applications and solutions.

What Could Drive The Rally?

The brokerage highlighted India's expanding services exports, declining oil intensity and fiscal consolidation as structural positives. These developments could support economic stability and potentially lower real interest rates over time.

Morgan Stanley believes improving earnings visibility, relatively limited foreign investor positioning and favourable domestic fundamentals could support Indian equity valuations. However, the Sensex targets remain conditional on economic developments and market conditions.

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