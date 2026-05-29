Morgan Stanley Warns Of Bank Job Cuts In Europe Due To AI Productivity Gains

Investment bank Morgan Stanley has said that artificial intelligence could lead to large-scale job cuts across European banks in the coming years.

According to a research note by the company, AI tools may improve productivity by as much as 30 percent in several banking functions. This could eventually result in job cuts of up to 20 percent over the next five years.

The report highlighted that banks are increasingly using AI to automate routine tasks, reduce costs and improve efficiency.

AI Expected To Change Banking Operations

Morgan Stanley said AI technologies are already being introduced in customer support, compliance, risk analysis, document processing and internal operations.

Many tasks that currently require large teams can now be completed faster with AI systems.

The report noted that banks may gradually need fewer employees in back-office and support functions as automation improves.

However, the bank also said the changes are likely to happen over several years rather than immediately.

Industry experts believe banks are under pressure to lower costs because of slower economic growth and rising competition from fintech companies.

Productivity Gains Could Reach 30%

According to the report, productivity gains from AI adoption could reach around 30 percent across the banking industry.

This means banks may be able to complete the same amount of work with smaller teams and lower operational expenses.

Morgan Stanley estimated that European banks could collectively save billions of dollars through AI-led automation and efficiency improvements.

The report added that areas such as coding, data management, customer communication and fraud detection are expected to benefit the most from AI tools.

Banks are also investing heavily in generative AI systems to improve employee productivity and customer service.

Concerns Grow Over Future Jobs

The report has raised concerns about the future of jobs in the banking industry.

Employees in administrative and repetitive roles are considered most vulnerable to automation.

At the same time, experts believe AI could also create demand for new technology-related roles involving cybersecurity, AI management and data analysis.

Many global companies across industries are already restructuring operations as AI adoption increases rapidly.

Governments and regulators are also discussing how to balance technological progress with job protection and workforce reskilling.