Cognizant May Cut Up To 15,000 Jobs Globally, India To Be Most Impacted

Cognizant may cut between 12,000 and 15,000 jobs globally as part of a major restructuring exercise, with most of the impact expected in India, Moneycontrol reported.

The possible layoffs are linked to the company’s internal transformation programme aimed at shifting towards an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused business model.

The move comes at a time when demand for traditional IT services is slowing and companies are increasingly adopting automation.

Most of the job cuts are likely to affect mid-level employees, especially those working in roles that can be replaced or reduced due to AI and automation.

Since a large share of Cognizant’s workforce is based in India, the country is expected to see the biggest impact.

The exact number of layoffs will depend on several factors, including the type of severance package offered and the regions where the cuts are implemented.

This is part of a broader effort by the company to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

The restructuring programme, often referred to as “Project Leap,” is designed to simplify operations and shift towards more technology-driven and platform-based services.

The company is trying to move away from a labour-heavy model to one that relies more on automation and AI tools. This change is also aimed at improving revenue per employee and overall profit margins.

At the same time, Cognizant is expected to continue hiring at the entry level. The company plans to bring in more fresh graduates, showing that it is reshaping its workforce rather than simply reducing its size.

Cognizant had around 357,000 employees globally as of early 2026, with a majority based in India.