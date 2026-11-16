Sensex Roars Past 82,200 In Early Trade, Nifty Crosses 25,300 As FII Buying Fuels Market Rally

Sensex Roars |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets opened sharply higher on Monday, with the Sensex jumping over 600 points and the Nifty 50 crossing the 25,300 mark, supported by sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) buying and strong gains in IT and banking stocks. The rally came despite mixed global cues and concerns over inflation and interest rates.

Sensex, Nifty Rally

The BSE Sensex surged 638 points, or 0.78%, to an intraday high of 82,231 in early trade. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed 165 points, or 0.65%, to 25,310 around 9:17 am. Buying interest remained concentrated in technology and financial stocks, helping both benchmark indices extend their upward momentum.

IT Stocks Lead Gains

The Nifty IT index advanced 1.39%, emerging as the top-performing sector in early trading. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices gained up to 0.74%. Media, healthcare, chemicals, automobile and FMCG stocks also traded higher. However, realty, metal and cement shares remained under pressure, with their respective indices declining up to 0.63%.

FII Buying Fuels Rally

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session, purchasing Indian equities worth ₹5,736 crore in the previous trading session. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, sold shares worth ₹2,253 crore, extending their selling streak to 11 sessions.

Analysts attributed improving market sentiment to foreign inflows and corporate earnings. Indian equities have gained 9.4% over the past month, outperforming several major global markets, according to market experts.

Key Nifty Levels

Technical analysts identified immediate Nifty support between 25,000 and 25,100. Resistance is placed in the 25,400–25,500 range. Although the index remains above its recent breakout zone, momentum indicators suggest possible consolidation.

Analysts cautioned that domestic institutional selling, inflation concerns and uncertainty over US Federal Reserve and RBI interest rates could limit further gains.

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