Stock Market Next Week, 5 Big Triggers That Could Decide Sensex And Nifty’s Next Move | Representational Image

Mumbai: Indian stock markets are heading into a crucial week starting November 16, with investors closely watching foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, crude oil prices, global technology stocks and interest rate expectations.

After a strong rally that lifted benchmark indices for 10 consecutive sessions, profit booking emerged towards the end of last week. However, sustained foreign investments and resilient corporate earnings helped markets preserve their weekly gains.

On Friday, November 13, the Sensex declined 319 points to settle at 81,592, while the Nifty dropped over 155 points to close at 25,144.

FII Inflows In Focus

Foreign institutional investors have emerged as a major driving force behind the recent market rally.

According to provisional NSE data, FIIs purchased equities worth ₹5,736.55 crore on Friday, extending their buying streak to 10 consecutive sessions.

Continued foreign investments could provide support to benchmark indices, particularly banking and other heavyweight stocks.

Crude Oil Volatility

Global crude oil prices will remain a key market trigger amid continuing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

Brent crude is hovering around $96 per barrel following renewed concerns over Saudi energy infrastructure and shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Higher oil prices could increase India’s import bill, fuel inflation and squeeze corporate margins.

Nvidia Earnings

Global technology markets will closely monitor Nvidia’s quarterly earnings announcement scheduled for November 17.

The chipmaker’s performance and management commentary could influence investor confidence in artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Any sharp correction in global technology shares could also affect sentiment towards Indian IT companies.

Inflation And RBI Policy

India’s retail inflation accelerated to 6.09% in October from 5.54% in September, exceeding the RBI’s 6% upper tolerance limit.

The inflation spike has raised expectations of a possible interest rate hike at the central bank’s December monetary policy meeting.

Higher borrowing costs could affect corporate profitability and investment demand.

Also Watch:

Technical Levels And Profit Booking

Following the recent rally, investors will monitor whether the Nifty can sustain its position above the psychologically important 25,000 level.

Further profit booking, global market volatility and movements in heavyweight stocks could determine the market’s direction.

Analysts expect a volatile trading week, with foreign flows and global developments remaining crucial for investor sentiment.

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