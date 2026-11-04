Dabur India Delivers Strong Q2 With ₹505 Crore Profit And 11.6% Revenue Growth, FMCG And Global Markets Shine As Company Declares ₹3.50 Dividend

Dabur India | Dabur

Mumbai: FMCG major Dabur India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 505 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit profit growth. The company also recorded strong revenue growth, supported by its domestic FMCG operations, international business and improving performance across major product categories.

Revenue Growth

Dabur India's consolidated revenue increased 11.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,563 crore during the July–September quarter. This marked the second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, highlighting sustained momentum in the company's consumer products business. For the first half of FY27, consolidated revenue reached Rs 7,327 crore, registering an 11.1 per cent increase. Net profit for the six-month period stood at Rs 1,096 crore.

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Domestic Business

Dabur's India FMCG business registered 10.7 per cent growth during the quarter, supported by an underlying volume growth of 5.5 per cent. The performance reflected higher sales volumes across its domestic consumer products portfolio.

International Markets

The company's international business delivered 20 per cent growth in rupee terms during Q2 FY27. Markets including Bangladesh, Egypt, Sub-Saharan Africa and Turkey contributed to the overseas business expansion.

Category Performance

Dabur's home and personal care business recorded 10.9 per cent growth, supported by strong performances in hair care and home care products. The food and beverages segment emerged as a key growth contributor, registering a 17.4 per cent increase during the quarter. Meanwhile, the healthcare business reported 6.9 per cent growth, adding to the company's overall revenue performance.

Dividend Announcement

Dabur India's board declared an interim dividend of 350 per cent, equivalent to Rs 3.50 per equity share, for FY27. Mohit Burman said the total interim dividend payout would amount to Rs 620.88 crore. The announcement comes alongside another quarter of revenue expansion across the company's domestic and international operations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making investment decisions.