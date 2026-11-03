V-Mart Retail Q2 FY27 Loss Widens To ₹16.34 Crore Despite 18 Per Cent Revenue Growth

V-Mart Retail reports higher quarterly losses as expenses rise faster than revenue | Representational Image

New Delhi, November 3, 2026: V-Mart Retail on Tuesday reported a widening of net loss to Rs 16.34 crore for the September quarter of FY27.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 8.87 crore in July-September FY26, according to a regulatory filing from V-Mart, a value retailer.

Revenue And Expenses Rise

Revenue from operations was up 18 per cent year-on-year to Rs 952.99 crore in the September quarter of FY27. Total expenses were higher by 22 per cent to Rs 976.37 crore.

Its income from 'Retail Trade' was Rs 94.708 crore and Rs 142.8 crore from 'Digital Market Place'.

Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 955.67 crore, up 17.9 per cent year-on-year.

Half-Yearly Income Records Growth

During April-September FY27, the total income was at Rs 2,047.13 crore, higher by 20.52 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

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V-Mart Shares Close Marginally Higher

Shares of V-Mart Retail Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 737.40 apiece, up 0.05 per cent from the previous close.

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