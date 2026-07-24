V-Mart Retail Profit Rises To ₹47.21 Crore In Q1 FY27, Appoints New Finance Head

Mumbai: V-Mart Retail reported a standalone net profit of ₹47.21 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a significant increase from ₹33.60 crore in the same period last year. The company also announced the appointment of Suraj Rathor as Head of Finance.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,088.81 crore, up from ₹885.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,091.46 crore.

Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, were ₹1,031.94 crore, compared to ₹845.21 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹59.52 crore, against ₹42.94 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, increased to ₹5.94 from ₹4.23 in the same quarter last year. Diluted EPS for the period was ₹5.91.

New Leadership

Suraj Rathor has been appointed as the Head of Finance and designated as Senior Management Personnel, effective July 24, 2026. Rathor brings over 15 years of experience across the retail, F&B, and FMCG sectors.

He joined V-Mart in 2023 as the Head of FP&A, leading financial controllership, strategic planning, analytics, financial reporting, and investor relations.

Prior to V-Mart, Rathor held business controllership roles at Devyani International Limited and spent eight years with KPMG. He holds a B.Com from Delhi University and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Board Meeting Outcomes

The board of directors, at its meeting on July 24, 2026, approved the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board.

Exceptional Items Disclosure

The company reported an exceptional gain of ₹0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2026, attributed to the impact of new Labour Codes. This figure was disclosed as an exceptional gain/(loss) in the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.