 V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
V-Mart Retail Ltd reported a sharp turnaround in Q3 FY26, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹87.99 crore after a ₹8.87 crore loss in Q2. Revenue jumped 39.6% sequentially to ₹1,126.38 crore, aided by strong festive and winter demand, higher footfalls, and disciplined cost control across key markets.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: V-Mart Retail Ltd posted a sharp turnaround in Q3 FY26, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹87.99 crore compared to a ₹8.87 crore loss in Q2. Revenue from operations surged 39.6% sequentially to ₹1,126.38 crore. Against a Q3 FY25 profit of ₹69.74 crore and revenue of ₹1,026.73 crore, the latest results highlight a strong festive-led recovery and efficient cost control.

Festive season drives bumper Q3

V-Mart’s revenue soared to ₹1,126.38 crore in the December quarter, up from ₹806.87 crore in Q2 and ₹1,026.73 crore in Q3 last year. Net profit rose to ₹87.99 crore from a loss of ₹8.87 crore in Q2, and was 26.2% higher year-on-year. The performance was propelled by festive and winter sales, along with normalization of footfalls across key regions.

Sequential recovery builds momentum

Total expenses increased 23.3% QoQ to ₹1,015.32 crore but remained controlled relative to revenue growth. EBITDA more than doubled to ₹209.5 crore from ₹71.51 crore in Q2. Finance costs rose modestly to ₹20.55 crore, while depreciation stood at ₹77.89 crore. EPS turned positive to ₹11.08 from a negative ₹1.12 last quarter.

Margin expansion and festive boost

The company credited its strong Q3 showing to higher throughput during Diwali and December holidays, a richer product mix, and leaner inventory positioning. EBITDA margin jumped to 18.6%, aided by better operating leverage and segmental contribution from rural and tier-2 markets. V-Mart continues to optimize its store portfolio while expanding digital initiatives.

Nine-month figures signal turnaround

For 9M FY26, V-Mart reported ₹2,818.47 crore in revenue and ₹112.72 crore in net profit, versus ₹2,473.78 crore and ₹25.34 crore respectively last year. This marks a 13.9% rise in revenue and over 4x increase in profit. With continued traction in omni-channel offerings and operational discipline, the company appears well-positioned heading into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

V-Mart Swings To ₹88 Crore Profit In Q3 FY26, Revenue Jumps 40% QoQ To ₹1,126 Crore
