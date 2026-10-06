Dabur Expects Double-Digit Revenue Growth In Q2, Cites Strong India FMCG And International Performance

Dabur expects stronger September-quarter performance across its India FMCG portfolio and key overseas markets despite cost pressures | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 6, 2026: Dabur India on Tuesday said it expects double-digit consolidated revenue growth for the September quarter, driven by strong performance in its India FMCG business and sustained momentum in international markets despite geopolitical uncertainties.

Demand conditions remained "steady" during the quarter ended September 30, despite a volatile operating environment marked by renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia, persistent inflationary pressures across various commodities, and deficit rainfall.

"At a consolidated level, we expect revenues to record double-digit growth," the home-grown FMCG major said in its quarterly business update.

India FMCG Business Gains Momentum

The company said its India FMCG business is expected to accelerate to double-digit growth in the September quarter, marking its "strongest performance" in recent quarters.

Dabur's Home & Personal Care (HPC) business is expected to post double-digit growth, led by high-teen growth in hair oils and shampoos due to robust demand for both perfumed and coconut hair oils.

The company said this would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the segment.

Its oral care business is expected to record mid-single-digit growth on a high base, and home care is likely to register high-single-digit growth. Skin care is expected to grow at a double-digit pace during the quarter.

Healthcare And Food Businesses

The healthcare business is expected to post mid-single-digit growth, with the OTC and Ethicals portfolio, which consists of traditional and classical Ayurvedic medicines, registering early-teen growth, indicating a sequential recovery.

Dabur's Food and Beverages business is expected to deliver mid-teen growth during the quarter.

While the foods business continued its strong momentum with double-digit growth, the beverages portfolio is likely to grow in the early teens, aided by expanded offerings across formats and price points, as well as favourable seasonal demand.

E-Commerce And Rural Demand

On the distribution front, the company said emerging channels such as e-commerce and quick commerce are expected to report "strong growth momentum" supported by investments and an omnichannel strategy.

Modern trade maintained double-digit growth, while general trade expanded across both urban and rural markets, with rural demand continuing to outpace urban markets.

International Business Grows Strongly

Dabur's international business, which accounts for over 25 per cent of the total turnover, is expected to post high-teen growth in rupee terms despite headwinds in West Asia.

Key overseas markets, including Egypt, Turkey, the US, Bangladesh and the UK, recorded strong double-digit growth in rupee terms, it said.

The company, however, said inflationary pressures remained elevated, particularly in its HPC and OTC & Ethicals businesses. Its operating margins were impacted by higher input costs during the quarter, although the impact was partly offset through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives.

"Profit after tax is expected to continue to grow at a double-digit level," it said.

Also Watch:

The company, however, said it remains optimistic about a further acceleration in consumption, supported by the upcoming festive season, while continuing to closely monitor geopolitical developments and commodity inflation trends.

Dabur said these summary updates will be followed by detailed financial results after its board approves the consolidated and standalone financial results.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)