NCLT Approves Sesa Care Merger With Dabur India

The National Company Law Tribunal’s New Delhi Bench has approved the merger of Sesa Care Private Limited with Dabur India, clearing a major regulatory step towards integrating the premium Ayurvedic hair care brand into Dabur’s portfolio.

Dabur India said the tribunal sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation at its hearing on Thursday.

The company expects the combination to strengthen its position in the hair care segment while helping Sesa Care expand through Dabur’s distribution network, category expertise and international presence.

“The NCLT approval is an important milestone in our journey with Sesa Care. Sesa Care is a premium brand with strong Ayurvedic credentials and complements our existing hair care portfolio well. We see significant potential in bringing the two businesses together and building Sesa Care into a stronger and larger brand,” Dabur India Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

Dabur seeks growth through integration

Dabur India Executive Director and Group Head of Corporate Strategy Abhinav Dhall said the merger forms part of the company’s long-term strategy to strengthen its portfolio and pursue new growth opportunities.

The company plans to use its established distribution network and international reach to widen Sesa Care’s presence. Dabur also expects the combined business to generate revenue and cost synergies.

Sesa Care is positioned as a premium Ayurvedic hair care brand, with Dabur saying its brand equity and Ayurvedic credentials complement its existing portfolio.

Merger follows 2024 acquisition

Dabur first announced the transaction in October 2024, when it acquired 51% of Sesa Care’s paid-up Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares from existing shareholder True North.

The scheme later received approvals from Dabur’s equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings held on May 2, 2026, following directions from the NCLT. Other required regulatory approvals were subsequently obtained.

Dabur said the latest tribunal approval marks an important milestone in the transaction. The merger will take effect after the completion of statutory filings and other formalities prescribed under the scheme.