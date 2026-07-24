Solaryaan Broadens Clean Energy Push, Targets ₹1,000 Crore Revenue And 15-State Presence By FY29

Ahmedabad: Solaryaan has launched Solaryaan 2.0 as it expands beyond solar inverters into wider energy solutions. The company aims to achieve revenue of Rs 1,000 crore by FY29 and establish a presence across more than 15 states.

Broader Portfolio

Under its new strategy, Solaryaan will focus on three business areas: grid-tied inverters, hybrid energy solutions and battery energy storage systems. These products will help homes, businesses and industries generate, store and manage electricity efficiently.

The company said demand for integrated energy systems is increasing as consumers seek reliable power, greater self-consumption and reduced dependence on conventional electricity sources.

Growing Reach

Solaryaan said it powered more than 5 lakh solar installations across India during the last financial year. It has a strong base in Gujarat and is expanding in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states.

The company currently works with over 2,000 engineering, procurement and construction partners in Gujarat. It plans to double this network while strengthening customer service and distribution systems in important solar markets.

Future Investments

Solaryaan will invest in product development, customer support facilities and advanced energy technologies. Founder, Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Patel said the company sees major opportunities in hybrid power and storage as India’s energy market changes.

He said the next phase would focus on scale, innovation and market expansion while supporting India’s goal of greater energy independence.

New Identity

The Solaryaan 2.0 launch also includes a refreshed corporate identity. Its new sun-inspired logo has nine spokes representing the nine letters in Solaryaan, while retaining the rocket from its previous identity.

Co-founder and Joint Managing Director Shalin Botadra said Solaryaan would build a future-ready organisation based on innovation, quality and service. Chief Executive Officer Chirag Patel said the company would develop integrated systems combining solar power, battery storage and intelligent energy management.

Solaryaan expects its wider portfolio and national expansion to increase clean energy adoption across residential, commercial and industrial markets.