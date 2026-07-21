Green Aviation Milestone: Maharashtra Ranks Second Nationwide With 10 Airporys Fully Powered By Renewable Energy | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra has emerged as the second-leading state in India for green aviation infrastructure, boasting 10 operational airports running completely on 100% renewable energy. According to state-wise data submitted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in the Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra is surpassed only by Uttar Pradesh, which leads the country with 12 green-powered airports.

​Nationwide, a total of 106 airports —comprising 99 Airports Authority of India (AAI) facility bases and seven private or joint-venture airports — have successfully transitioned to 100% renewable energy reliance. The figures were disclosed by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, regarding policies promoting green energy adoption across Indian airports.

Following the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport late last year, Maharashtra currently has 16 operational airports, just three less than Ugtar Pradesh's 19 airports. Out of the 16 airports, about 10 airports have shifted to complete use of renewable energy.

​The data presented in Parliament demonstrated significant headway in decarbonising India’s civil aviation footprint. While Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra top the tally, states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan have also made substantial strides in converting air terminals to green power.

​In its response, the Ministry outlined a comprehensive, phased strategy advising all operational airports with scheduled flights, alongside developers of upcoming greenfield airports, to actively pursue carbon neutrality and net-zero targets through clean power integration. The ministry highlighted that airport operators have deployed extensive rooftop and ground-mounted solar power plants while simultaneously procuring green power from utility markets through open access arrangements.

It also stated that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is extending technical assistance to AAI via the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana for installing solar rooftop systems. Moreover, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) explicitly factors capital expenditure related to green energy installations and carbon neutrality initiatives into its tariff determination process for major airports to lower the financial burden on airport operators.

​With 106 airports now utilising purely green energy, India’s aviation sector continues to align its infrastructure footprint with the nation’s broader net-zero climate commitments. The continuous rollout of open-access procurement, combined with regulatory tariff considerations from AERA, is expected to drive remaining regional and greenfield airports toward full green-energy integration over the coming years.

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