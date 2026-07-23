Indian Energy Exchange Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹133.78 Crore

Mumbai: Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) on 23 July 2026, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹133.78 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), marking a modest rise from ₹130.24 crore in the preceding quarter.

Consolidated Financial Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at ₹202.81 crore for Q1 FY27, up from ₹196.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹157.88 crore, compared to ₹174.30 crore in the previous quarter.

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Expenses and Other Income

Total consolidated expenses for Q1 FY27 were ₹33.73 crore, a slight increase from ₹31.72 crore in Q4 FY26. Other income on a consolidated basis was ₹44.93 crore, against ₹22.14 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per equity share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 was ₹1.52, an increase from ₹1.45 in the previous quarter. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹1.52 for the current quarter.

Standalone Performance

On a standalone basis, IEX reported a net profit of ₹126.69 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹123.96 crore in the preceding quarter. Standalone total income for Q1 FY27 was ₹200.85 crore.

Board Meeting Outcome

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The meeting commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 04:07 P.M. on the same day.

Recommended Dividend

During a meeting held on 23 April 2026, the Board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. This recommendation is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.