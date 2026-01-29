Indian Energy Exchange Reports Strong Q3 FY26 Results; Declares Interim Dividend |

Noida: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India’s premier electricity trading platform, reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, registering a 12% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹115.1 crore, compared to ₹103.1 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company's total standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹143.9 crore, marking a growth from ₹131.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Total income, including other income, rose to ₹181.3 crore, up from ₹159.8 crore last year. The EBITDA margin remained strong, supported by a consistent cost structure and high operating leverage.

On a consolidated basis, net profit for Q3 FY26 increased to ₹119.1 crore, up from ₹107.3 crore in Q3 FY25. This performance includes contributions from IEX’s associate, Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), and its subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange (ICX). The consolidated total income reached ₹183.1 crore, reflecting the platform’s diversified growth momentum across power, gas, and environmental markets.

During the quarter, the Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share, with a record date set for February 4, 2026. This reflects the company’s healthy cash flows and commitment to rewarding shareholders.

Chairman and Managing Director Satyanarayan Goel emphasized the company’s role in deepening market participation and enabling efficient price discovery in India’s energy sector. “With supportive regulatory reforms and growing demand for energy trading, we remain optimistic about expanding market volumes and innovating our product offerings,” he said.

While employee expenses increased slightly to ₹13 crore, overall expenses remained controlled at ₹30.1 crore, reinforcing IEX’s operational efficiency. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.29 on a standalone basis and ₹1.34 on a consolidated basis.

Looking ahead, the company is poised to benefit from the rising focus on renewable energy integration, market-based economic dispatch, and the development of ancillary services markets. Its platforms are expected to play a central role in India’s energy transition.

The IEX Board also noted that the new labour codes announced by the government are not expected to have a material impact on the company’s financials at this stage.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.