HUDCO Q3 FY26 Net Profit Surges 24% YoY To ₹522 Crore, Revenue Rises 9%

New Delhi: Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), the state-run housing finance company, posted a consolidated net profit of ₹522.29 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), marking a 24.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹420.01 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total income during the quarter stood at ₹1,961.58 crore, up 9% YoY from ₹1,798.80 crore. Sequentially, HUDCO’s Q3 profit rose 7.7% over Q2 FY26, when it reported ₹484.91 crore. The company attributed the strong performance to steady disbursements, robust asset quality, and lower provisions.

Q3 Highlights (Standalone)

Total Income: ₹1,961.58 Cr vs ₹1,798.80 Cr (Q3 FY25)

Net Profit (PAT): ₹522.29 Cr vs ₹420.01 Cr (Q3 FY25)

QoQ Net Profit: Up from ₹484.91 Cr in Q2 FY26

Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹2.60 per share vs ₹2.09 YoY

Total expenditure remained under control at ₹1,175 crore, with finance costs steady at ₹970 crore. The operating profit before provisions rose to ₹786 crore. The cost-to-income ratio remained below 40%, reflecting efficiency in core lending operations.

Nine-Month Snapshot

For the nine months ended December 2025 (9M FY26), HUDCO reported total income of ₹5,738.47 crore and net profit of ₹1,450.78 crore, compared to ₹5,192.60 crore and ₹1,217.76 crore respectively in 9M FY25—registering a 9.5% growth in income and 19.1% rise in profit.

In its investor note, HUDCO reiterated its commitment to funding affordable housing and urban infrastructure under various government missions. It noted healthy loan sanctions during the quarter, with demand for smart city and PMAY (Urban) projects continuing to drive lending.

The Board did not declare an interim dividend for the quarter but mentioned that dividend payouts would be considered post the full-year results. The management also confirmed that the new Labour Codes announced in November 2025 would have no material financial impact on its Q3 results.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.