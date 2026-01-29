 Dixon Technologies Q3 FY26 Profit Jumps 32% YoY To ₹108.6 Cr, Revenue Up 26% At ₹3,945 Cr
Dixon Technologies reported a 32.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹108.6 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by strong consumer demand and margin improvement. Revenue climbed 25.7% to ₹3,945 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 17.4% and revenue increased 2.5%, supported by festive demand, higher outsourcing volumes, and better capacity utilisation.

Mumbai: Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd reported a 32.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹108.6 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by strong demand across consumer electronics and margin improvement. Revenue from operations climbed 25.7% YoY to ₹3,945.1 crore. On a sequential basis, net profit rose 17.4% from ₹92.5 crore in Q2, while revenue increased 2.5%, reflecting broad-based business momentum.

Consumer demand and operating leverage drive growth

The company posted consolidated revenue of ₹3,945 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to ₹3,847 crore in Q2 and ₹3,138 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit improved to ₹108.6 crore from ₹92.5 crore in Q2 and ₹82.1 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income reached ₹3,951 crore, up 25.3% YoY. The company attributed the growth to a strong festive season, increased outsourcing volumes, and deeper penetration in the mobile and lighting segments.

Sequential uptick amid operational efficiencies

Total expenses rose to ₹3,795 crore, up just 1.7% QoQ, aiding operating margin expansion. EPS grew to ₹18.53 from ₹15.78 in Q2 and ₹14.02 in Q3 FY25. The company noted a ramp-up in production capacity across key verticals, with better utilization contributing to margin uplift. Tax expense for the quarter stood at ₹66.5 crore.

Diversified portfolio and scale gains power results

Dixon’s diversification across mobile phones, appliances, wearables, and lighting continued to deliver scale-based efficiencies. Its ODM/EMS partnerships for large global brands supported volume growth. Contribution from newer segments like IT hardware and telecom equipment also picked up pace. Management emphasized operational agility and execution as key levers for sustaining double-digit profit growth.

Nine-month performance shows strong trajectory

For the nine months ended December 2025, Dixon Technologies recorded ₹10,869.9 crore in operational revenue and ₹268.6 crore in net profit—marking 31.8% and 56.2% YoY growth respectively. The company is on track to close FY26 with record revenue, backed by expansion in exports and domestic manufacturing mandates under PLI schemes.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q3 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.

