Orient Cement Q1 Net Profit ₹77 Crore; To Acquire 9.04% Stake In Vena Energy

Orient Cement Ltd. | File Pic

Mumbai: Orient Cement Limited announced on 23 July 2026, that its net profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 77 crore. This compares to a net profit of Rs 55 crore in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, and Rs 205 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter was Rs 604 crore, a decrease from Rs 647 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 866 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Vena Energy Acquisition

Orient Cement will acquire 25,665 equity shares and 9,777 cumulative convertible preference shares, each representing a 9.04 percent shareholding, in Vena Energy KN Wind Power Private Limited. The total cost of this acquisition is Rs 12,34,350.

Acquisition Rationale

The acquisition aims to secure contracted electricity generated from Vena Energy’s 46 MW wind power project in Mangoli District, Karnataka, for captive consumption. The company expects to complete the acquisition by 31 August 2026.

Amalgamation Scheme

The company is proceeding with a scheme of amalgamation with Ambuja Cements Limited, which received no-objection certificates from BSE and NSE on 4 June 2026. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has directed a meeting of equity shareholders for 28 September 2026, to consider the scheme.

Inter-Corporate Deposits

During the quarter, Orient Cement provided a loan of Rs 450 crore in inter-corporate deposits to its holding company, Ambuja Cements Limited. These deposits carry an 8 percent annual interest rate and are repayable by 31 March 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.