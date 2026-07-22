Oriental Rail Bags ₹3.36 Crore Order From Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited has secured an order worth Rs 3.36 crore. |

Mumbai: Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited on Monday announced it has secured an order valued at Rs 3,36,30,000.00 from the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways.

Order Details

The order entails the in-house manufacturing of 50 sets of seat and berth for LWS(DDG) coaches. The company said this is a domestic order.

Execution Timeline

Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited is expected to complete the order by 2 March 2027.

Payment Terms

Payment for the works executed will be made by the Railway based on rates specified in the contract schedule. Final payment will be made upon satisfactory execution and completion of the work and certification, in accordance with the contract terms.

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