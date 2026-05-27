Oriental Rail Infrastructure Reports 123% Q4 Profit Growth, Revenue Rises 9.5% In FY26

Oriental Rail Infrastructure reported 9.5 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 153.5 crore. |

Mumbai: Oriental Rail Infrastructure Limited reported higher earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, with consolidated net profit more than doubling year-on-year despite a sequential decline in revenue.

The company posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 153.5 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 140.2 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 9.5 percent increase. Net profit rose 123 percent to Rs 12.0 crore from Rs 5.4 crore a year earlier. Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 158.5 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 9.1 percent from Rs 168.8 crore reported in Q3 FY26. Net profit also fell 24 percent sequentially from Rs 15.8 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter came at Rs 139.8 crore compared with Rs 151.9 crore in the preceding quarter.

Finance costs declined to Rs 7.6 crore from Rs 8.2 crore in Q3 FY26, while depreciation expenses remained broadly stable at Rs 2.4 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 16.9 crore against Rs 21.8 crore in the previous quarter.

What Drove The Numbers?

The company operates in the railway products segment and continued to benefit from steady execution across its business operations. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 9.0 crore from Rs 7.9 crore in the previous quarter, while material consumption and purchase costs remained elevated due to ongoing production activity.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rs 1.77 from Rs 0.87 in the year-ago quarter. Oriental Rail Infrastructure also stated that its total order book, including subsidiary Oriental Foundry Private Limited, stood at Rs 1,739.8 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 734.9 crore from Rs 602.2 crore in FY25, while net profit increased to Rs 42.4 crore from Rs 29.2 crore. Total income for the year stood at Rs 579.8 crore.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.