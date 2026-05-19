RITES Reports 28% Revenue Growth In Q4 FY26, PAT Slips 1.4%

RITES reported 28 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 768.3 crore. |

Mumbai: State-owned engineering consultancy company RITES Limited reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 768.3 crore for Q4 FY26, up 28 percent from Rs 602.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit after tax declined 1.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 139.4 crore from Rs 141.3 crore. Profit before tax stood at Rs 185.8 crore compared with Rs 194.8 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, the company recorded stronger performance as revenue rose 26 percent and net profit increased 21 percent over Q3 FY26.

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Sequential And Annual Growth

Compared with Q3 FY26, RITES’ revenue increased from Rs 608.6 crore to Rs 768.3 crore, supported by higher export sales and domestic consultancy income. Total expenses rose to Rs 617.5 crore from Rs 484.1 crore in the previous quarter, mainly due to inventory changes and higher operating costs.

Depreciation expenses increased to Rs 16.5 crore from Rs 17.0 crore in Q3, while finance costs remained low at Rs 0.9 crore. Tax expenses stood at Rs 46.4 crore during the quarter against Rs 39.0 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

Export sales emerged as the strongest-performing segment during the quarter, rising sharply to Rs 190.5 crore from Rs 2.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Domestic consultancy revenue also increased to Rs 343.1 crore from Rs 325.9 crore a year earlier.

However, turnkey construction revenue declined to Rs 168.6 crore from Rs 201.7 crore. Segment profit from export sales rose to Rs 36.3 crore from Rs 6.1 crore last year. Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 2.70 compared with Rs 2.76 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 percent to Rs 2,415 crore from Rs 2,196 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 7.3 percent to Rs 454.4 crore from Rs 423.7 crore. Profit before tax rose to Rs 607.8 crore from Rs 565.0 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per share for FY26, in addition to three interim dividends aggregating Rs 5.20 per share already paid during the year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.