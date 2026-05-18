Exhicon Events Media Solutions Reports 26% Revenue Growth, Profit Up 22% In Q4

For FY26, consolidated total revenue increased 40 percent to Rupees 205.5 crore from Rupees 146.5 crore in FY25. |

Mumbai: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for Q4 FY26, supported by growth in operations and subsidiary contributions. Consolidated total revenue rose 26 percent year-on-year to Rupees 102.6 crore for the half year ended March 31, 2026, compared with Rupees 81.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders increased 22 percent to Rupees 19.7 crore from Rupees 16.2 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, revenue was largely flat compared with Rupees 102.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while profit declined from Rupees 21.0 crore.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company’s total expenses increased 29 percent year-on-year to Rupees 76.6 crore during the quarter, mainly due to higher purchases of stock-in-trade and employee-related costs. Purchase of stock-in-trade rose to Rupees 58.3 crore from Rupees 44.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 7.9 crore from Rupees 4.0 crore. Finance costs also climbed sharply to Rupees 1.4 crore from Rupees 0.05 crore. Despite higher costs, profit before tax grew 19 percent to Rupees 25.9 crore. Sequentially, expenses declined 2.1 percent from Rupees 78.3 crore in Q3 FY26, helping support margins.

What Drove The Numbers

The filing showed higher business activity across operations during the second half of FY26. Revenue from operations rose to Rupees 100.1 crore from Rupees 80.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company also benefited from contributions from subsidiaries, including Maple Heights Business Center LLC, United Helicharters Private Limited, Green Branch Contracting and Landscaping LLC, and Exhicon Global Development Private Limited. Basic earnings per share stood at Rupees 13.37 compared with Rupees 12.47 in the previous year.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated total revenue increased 40 percent to Rupees 205.5 crore from Rupees 146.5 crore in FY25. Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rose 57 percent to Rupees 40.7 crore from Rupees 26.0 crore in the previous financial year. Profit before tax climbed to Rupees 50.5 crore from Rupees 35.7 crore. The company’s consolidated reserves and surplus also expanded to Rupees 152.7 crore as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.