Great Eastern Shipping Shares Jump Nearly 10%, Q4 Profit Surges 188% And Dividend Boosts Investor Buying

Great Eastern Shipping Stock Rallies Despite Weak Market. |

Mumbai: While Indian stock markets traded under pressure on Monday, shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd moved sharply higher and became one of the biggest gainers of the day.

The company’s shares surged nearly 10 percent during trading as investors rushed to buy the stock after strong quarterly results and a dividend announcement.

The stock opened at Rs 1,533.90, almost unchanged from its previous closing price. However, strong buying soon pushed the share price above Rs 1,700 during the morning session.

The rally was so strong that the stock moved close to its upper circuit level of Rs 1,840.60. It also crossed its previous all-time high level of Rs 1,720 during intraday trade.

Heavy Trading Volumes Seen

One of the biggest highlights of the rally was the sharp rise in trading volumes. Normally, around 12 lakh shares of the company are traded daily. However, by 11 am alone, nearly 93 lakh shares had already changed hands.

Market experts often consider strong price movement along with heavy volumes as a sign of strong investor confidence and aggressive buying activity.

The stock has also delivered strong long-term returns. Over the last one year, the share price has gained around 74 percent, while it has risen nearly 30 percent in the past three months alone.

Strong Q4 Results Drive Buying

The main reason behind the sharp rally was the company’s strong Q4 FY26 earnings performance.

The company reported revenue of Rs 1,857.23 crore for the March quarter, showing a year-on-year growth of 35.2 percent.

Its net profit rose sharply to Rs 1,044.09 crore, nearly three times higher compared to the same period last year. Profit increased by around 187.6 percent on a yearly basis.

Dividend Announcement Adds Positive Sentiment

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 11.70 per share, which further boosted investor interest.

Analysts said investors were encouraged by both strong earnings growth and shareholder rewards. Market participants believe improving freight rates, better business conditions and stronger profitability supported the company’s performance.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd operates in shipping and offshore energy-related services and is among India’s major shipping companies. Investors will now closely watch management commentary and future shipping rate trends for further direction.