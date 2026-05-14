Great Eastern Shipping Q4 Profit Jumps Nearly Threefold To ₹1,044 Crore, Declares ₹11.70 Dividend

Great Eastern Shipping reported a 188 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,044 crore. |

Mumbai: The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited reported a 188 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,044 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher shipping earnings, gains from sale of vessels and strong foreign exchange movements.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,511 crore during the March quarter from Rs 1,223 crore a year earlier, while sequentially revenue increased from Rs 1,454 crore reported in Q3 FY26. The company also declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 11.70 per equity share for FY26.

Total income during the quarter stood at Rs 1,857 crore against Rs 1,373 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit before tax surged to Rs 1,043 crore from Rs 396 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses declined 17 percent year-on-year to Rs 815 crore, primarily aided by foreign exchange gains of Rs 236.8 crore and lower finance costs. The company also recorded profit on sale of ships and other assets amounting to Rs 281.2 crore during the quarter, significantly higher than Rs 27.6 crore reported a year ago.

Sequentially, consolidated net profit rose 29 percent from Rs 812.5 crore reported in Q3 FY26, while total income increased 7 percent quarter-on-quarter. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 249.9 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expense came in at Rs 221.7 crore.

Earnings per share increased sharply to Rs 73.13 from Rs 56.91 in Q3 FY26 and Rs 25.43 in Q4 FY25. Operating margin expanded to 62.3 percent during the quarter compared with 46.7 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

For FY26, Great Eastern Shipping reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,409 crore, marginally higher than Rs 5,323 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 26 percent to Rs 2,943 crore from Rs 2,344 crore in the previous financial year, while total comprehensive income stood at Rs 3,114 crore.

The shipping segment contributed Rs 4,832 crore to annual revenue, while the offshore business generated Rs 1,522 crore.

During the quarter, the company sold multiple vessels including Jag Aarati and Jag Vishnu, while adding secondhand vessels across dry bulk, tanker and gas carrier categories.

The board said the total dividend declared for FY26 aggregated to Rs 35.10 per equity share, including earlier interim payouts.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.