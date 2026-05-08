Lloyds Enterprises Q4 Profit Rises 49% QoQ To ₹40.7 Crore, Revenue More Than Doubles Year-On-Year

The company continued expansion activities during the year. On a year-on-year basis, revenue more than doubled from Rupees 440.5 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting strong operational momentum. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Enterprises Limited reported a 49 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 40.7 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 27.3 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income surged to Rupees 917.7 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue more than doubled from Rupees 440.5 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting strong operational momentum across key business segments. The company’s profit before tax also climbed sharply to Rupees 88.2 crore during the quarter.

Strong Business Activity & Segmental Performance

The company’s consolidated total income rose 19 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rupees 771.1 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rupees 917.7 crore in Q4 FY26, according to the audited financial results approved by the board on May 8. Profit before tax increased significantly from Rupees 41.9 crore in the previous quarter to Rupees 88.2 crore in Q4 FY26, aided by stronger business activity and improved segmental performance.

Segment Revenue From Steel Operations

Sequential growth was supported by higher revenues across steel, engineering and electrical businesses. Segment revenue from steel operations stood at Rupees 471.5 crore during Q4 FY26, while engineering contributed Rupees 268.8 crore and electrical operations generated Rupees 98 crore. The company also reported finance costs of Rupees 17.3 crore during the quarter. Earnings per share improved to Rupees 0.51 from Rupees 0.29 in Q3 FY26. The board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.05 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Company Expansion

For the full financial year FY26, Lloyds Enterprises reported consolidated total income of Rupees 4,460.5 crore compared with Rupees 1,607.2 crore in FY25. However, annual net profit attributable to shareholders declined marginally to Rupees 116.4 crore from Rupees 123.9 crore in the previous year. The company continued expansion activities during the year, including investments in subsidiaries and infrastructure projects, while also approving employee stock option-related allotments and fundraising initiatives.

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The company also announced key corporate actions, including the appointment of M/s V. K. Beswal & Associates as statutory auditors for a five-year term beginning after the ensuing AGM and the re-appointment of independent director Sandeep Suhas Aole for a second term.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited Q4 FY26 financial results filed by Lloyds Enterprises and should not be construed as investment advice.