Lloyds Metals Commissions 4 MTPA Pellet Plant At Konsari

Lloyds Metals and Energy has commissioned its second 4 MTPA pellet plant at Konsari, Maharashtra, completing the project in a record 16 months. |

Mumbai: Lloyds Metals and Energy has accelerated its expansion strategy, bringing a major pellet plant online faster than typical industry timelines.

Capacity Expansion Achieved

The company has successfully commissioned its second pellet plant with a capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum at Konsari. Completed in just 16 months from the start of construction, the project significantly enhances operational scale. With this addition, Lloyds Metals now operates two pellet plants at the site, doubling its total own capacity to 8 MTPA and strengthening its production base.

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Integrated Operations Strengthen

The pellet plant is tightly integrated with the company’s captive low-alumina iron ore mines located at Surjagarh in Gadchiroli. Raw material is transported through an 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline commissioned in June 2025. This seamless linkage ensures consistent feedstock supply and supports efficient, cost-effective operations across the value chain.

Premium Product Advantage

The use of low-alumina iron ore enables the production of premium-grade pellets, which command higher pricing in both domestic and export markets. The existing 4 MTPA pellet plant has already reached 100 percent capacity utilisation, indicating strong demand for its output. This combination of quality and utilisation underscores the company’s ability to generate value through operational efficiency.

Strategic Growth Momentum

The commissioning builds on earlier milestones, including the first pellet plant and the slurry pipeline, reinforcing the company’s execution capabilities. As highlighted in the visual summary on page 2, the total capacity now stands at 8 MTPA, positioning the company among India’s largest merchant pellet players.

The move aligns with its broader strategy to build an integrated steel value chain and capitalize on rising steel demand..Lloyds Metals’ rapid project execution and expanded capacity reflect a focused push toward scale, efficiency, and integration, strengthening its competitive position in the pellet manufacturing segment.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing provided and does not include external verification or additional sources.