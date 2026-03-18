Sugs Lloyd Stock Rises 20%, Hits Upper Circuit After Rs 640 Crore Order From Konkan Railway

The stock of Sugs Lloyd jumped 20 percent to hit the upper circuit on Wednesday after receiving a Rs 639.24 crore order from Konkan Railway.

The stock hit a high of Rs 119.40, up 20 percent, compared to its previous close of Rs 99.50 apiece.

The steep rise came as the EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company received letters of award from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for projects worth Rs 639.24 crore.

Earlier in the day, the stock opened higher by 12.5 percent at Rs 112 and rose as much as 20 percent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 119.40.

“Sugs Lloyd has received Letters of Award (LOA) from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited for supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of plant contract, including SCADA-DMS work, in the projects being executed by Konkan Railway, and the order value (including GST) is Rs 639.24 crore,” the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

It said that the orders were required to be executed in two years from the date of award. The latest order is worth twice the company’s current market capitalisation.

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The micro-cap stock got listed on the bourses in September last year. The company is a key player in the engineering and renewable energy EPC segment. With a presence across the country, Sugs Lloyd specialises in solar, power transmission, and distribution projects.

According to the company’s exchange filings, it posted a revenue of Rs 185 crore in the December quarter, which was a jump of about 50 percent from the revenue recorded in the September quarter at Rs 123 crore.

The company’s net profit also increased to about Rs 18 crore compared to Rs 11 crore in the previous quarter.

As of Q3FY26, the company already had an order book of Rs 418 crore, with strong revenue visibility for the next 24 to 30 months.